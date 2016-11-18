Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If Christmas brings out your inner Scrooge then forget about Santa, mince pies and mulled wine and head for the Chinese Magical Lantern Festival in Roundhay Park, Leeds.

Lantern Festivals are huge attractions in China and have a long tradition going back further than Christmas.

Now we’ve got one on our doorstep, complete with a lantern trail, jewel-bright dragons the length of three buses and giant multi-coloured floral displays.

The festival, from Friday, November 25, until Monday, January 2, will cover a 10-acre site and is being run by Weli Creative, a company that specialises in cultural exchanges between China and the West.

Last year a London festival welcomed more than 100,000 people and won numerous visitor awards.

In total, the festival will light up the park with 40,000 bulbs and 30 huge hand-made lanterns. There will also be opportunities to skate around the outdoor ice rink, visit Santa’s Grotto, have a ride in the mini fun fair and play virtual reality games.

Entry is £12.50 for adults, £10.50 for concessions, £8.50 for children, £38 for a family of four. Official charity partner, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, will benefit from proceeds. For ticket bookings visit www.magicallantern.uk