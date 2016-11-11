Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kids can have a go at mixed martial arts for free at a gym opening on Sunday.

ASW Huddersfield is celebrating the opening of its new venue off Leeds Road, Huddersfield, after relocating from Marsh.

From 3pm on Sunday, the gym will host a free kids class, open mat sessions for adults and a weight lifting competition, as well as giving visitors a chance to look around the gym.

ASW Huddersfield is owned and run by MMA fighter Mush Aslani.

Iranian-born Mush is the teammate of Iranian born Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran Scott Askham, and recently took part in Cage Warriors.

The gym offers coaching and classes including boxing, Muay Thai, wrestling and grappling.

The gym can be found in Grove Road, off Leeds Road, Huddersfield.