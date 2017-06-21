Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This weekend is Brighouse charity gala.

The popular annual event will start with a procession this Saturday (June 24) at noon and then feature a fun-packed afternoon of entertainment in the town’s Wellholme Park.

The procession sets off at 12noon from the Garden Road recreation area and will arrive in the park at around 12.45pm.

It will feature marching bands, brightly dressed floats, walking groups, fancy dress contestants, a gymnastic troop and majorettes.

Attractions include a fairground, dog show, donkey rides, a hog roast, railway rides by Brighouse and Halifax Model Engineers, mini go karts,

Pulse Roadshow. teenage acoustic guitarist Ryan Noble, Rainey Street Band playing bluegrass music, Brighouse Scottish country dancers, Brighouse Star Twirlers, Diamond gymnastics plus performances from Stagecoach Theatre Company and a cheerleading display.

There will also be paintballing and axe-throwing. Tesco has sponsored the main stage and the arena.

The entrance fee is £1.50 on a pre paid ticket or £2 on the gate.