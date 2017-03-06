Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Looking for something a bit different for a Mother’s Day treat this year?

You could have afternoon tea in an art gallery, relax in a mud bath or visit a coal mine - all within easy reach of Huddersfield.

We’ve put together suggestions for a day to remember.

Mother’s Day @ Caphouse

(Photo: unknown)

The National Mining Museum near Wakefield is hosting a special event for the big day – a two course lunch with flower demonstration. Tickets are £17.50 for adults and £8 for children and should be booked on the website ncm.org.uk Book an underground visit at the same time and take in a truly fascinating and unusual experience. The museum is open from 10am until 5pm daily.

Simply Titanic

(Photo: titanic spa website)

The eco-spa in Linthwaite has spa days starting at £99 (£115 at weekends) that include a 25 minute treatment, lunch and use of the pool and spa rooms. Add a mud chamber treatment for £35 per person and mother and daughter could wallow together.

Harlow Carr

(Photo: staff)

The Royal Horticultural Society garden near Harrogate is celebrating Mother’s Day weekend with an event on Saturday, March 25, at which visitors can make a scented lavender bag for their mums and then take a walk in the garden, from 1pm until 4pm. Sunday, March 26, sees an aromatherapy afternoon in the visitor centre with talks about therapeutic plants, trees, flowers and fruit. There’s even a Betty’s tea room there, but it’s always busy. Entry is £11 for adults and £5.50 for children.

Cream tea at Bagshaw Museum

The Gothic-style museum near Batley is having a special event for Mother’s Day, serving cream teas in the Victorian picture gallery between 1pm and 4pm. Tickets are £3.50 per person. No need to book. Tolson Museum in Huddersfield is also hosting an afternoon tea, from noon until 3pm, at £5 per person (book before March 23, call in or email tolson.museum@kirklees.gov.uk).

Unwind with yoga

Book a day of Sivananda Yoga with Zita Soanes (beginner/intermediate level) and nature walk in the sublime environment of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, with Charlene Frank (no experience needed). The day, which costs £65, starts at 10am and ends at 4pm. Lunch is included. For details and booking visit ysp.org.uk/events