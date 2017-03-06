Looking for something a bit different for a Mother’s Day treat this year?
You could have afternoon tea in an art gallery, relax in a mud bath or visit a coal mine - all within easy reach of Huddersfield.
We’ve put together suggestions for a day to remember.
Mother’s Day @ Caphouse
The National Mining Museum near Wakefield is hosting a special event for the big day – a two course lunch with flower demonstration. Tickets are £17.50 for adults and £8 for children and should be booked on the website ncm.org.uk Book an underground visit at the same time and take in a truly fascinating and unusual experience. The museum is open from 10am until 5pm daily.
Simply Titanic
The eco-spa in Linthwaite has spa days starting at £99 (£115 at weekends) that include a 25 minute treatment, lunch and use of the pool and spa rooms. Add a mud chamber treatment for £35 per person and mother and daughter could wallow together.
Harlow Carr
The Royal Horticultural Society garden near Harrogate is celebrating Mother’s Day weekend with an event on Saturday, March 25, at which visitors can make a scented lavender bag for their mums and then take a walk in the garden, from 1pm until 4pm. Sunday, March 26, sees an aromatherapy afternoon in the visitor centre with talks about therapeutic plants, trees, flowers and fruit. There’s even a Betty’s tea room there, but it’s always busy. Entry is £11 for adults and £5.50 for children.
Cream tea at Bagshaw Museum
The Gothic-style museum near Batley is having a special event for Mother’s Day, serving cream teas in the Victorian picture gallery between 1pm and 4pm. Tickets are £3.50 per person. No need to book. Tolson Museum in Huddersfield is also hosting an afternoon tea, from noon until 3pm, at £5 per person (book before March 23, call in or email tolson.museum@kirklees.gov.uk).
Unwind with yoga
Book a day of Sivananda Yoga with Zita Soanes (beginner/intermediate level) and nature walk in the sublime environment of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, with Charlene Frank (no experience needed). The day, which costs £65, starts at 10am and ends at 4pm. Lunch is included. For details and booking visit ysp.org.uk/events