Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From dog walks, historical trails and pony treks to mushroom hunting, mountain bike challenges and off-road wheelchair rambles, this year’s South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival has, quite literally, something for everyone.

The 2017 festival kicks off on Saturday, September 9, and covers more than 130 events in the region over 21 days. Many are free and suitable for all the family or those new to cycling and riding, while others will appeal to more experienced hill-walkers, cyclists and equestrians. They cover everywhere from the wide open moors of Saddleworth and Marsden to the wooded regions of Calderdale and the Holme Valley. There are walks along canals and through villages. All showcase the natural beauty of the region and the many opportunities to get out and enjoy it.

There’s a lot to choose from and we’re highlighting just a few of the events. For a full programme visit walkandridefestival.co.uk Many events need to be booked, so don’t just turn up without checking first.

Saturday, September 9

(Image: Unknown)

Learn how to Nordic walk in this free session at Saddleworth. Start at 9.30am in the Tanners Mill car park, Waterside, Greenfield. Poles will be provided.

Join a Fungi Foray at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge. Meet at Clough Hole Car Park at 10am (booking essential)

Become an Xplorer at Hollingworth Lake in Littleborough at this educational family event. Meet at 11am at the activity centre. Cost £1.

Sunday, September 10

(Image: South Pennines Walk and ride Festival)

Similar events are running throughout the festival

Take part in the Holme Valley Mountain Bike Challenge starting at 9am from the Hade Edge Recreation Ground.

Join other equestrians at the South Crosland Airfield for led rides ranging from five to 20 miles. Starts at 10am and costs £10. This event is organised by Kirklees Bridleway Group.

Tuesday, September 12

Huddersfield Narrow Canal Ramble is open to all, including Mountain Trike (and other off-road wheelchair) users. It will be possible to hire an off-road chair and there is a cost for all ramblers. It starts at 11am in Slaithwaite. Booking essential.

Wednesday, September 13

(Image: Gaddings Dam Preservation Company)

Visit the highest beach in Britain on this free circular walk from Todmorden via Gaddings Dam. It starts at 10am and is suitable for experience walkers. Meet at the Stansfield Road car park.

Marsden Heritage Walk, starting at 1.30pm from the railway station, is free and led by the National Trust. It will explore the village’s history and people. Easy and suitable for everyone.

Thursday, September 14

(Image: Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team)

Meet the Calder Valley Search and Rescue team and their dogs on this early evening Calderdale Ramblers dog walk from Cragg Vale. It starts out at 6pm and will cover four miles. Free.

Friday, September 15

Walk around the outskirts of Brighouse and discover new things about the countryside on this Calderdale Ramblers evening outing lasting 2 1/2 hours. Starts from Brighouse Bus Station at 6pm.

Saturday, September 16

(Image: Marie Hale/Flickr)

Walk with alpacas and study woodland arts in Oxenhope, near Keighley. The day starts at 10am at Woodfield Farm and goes on until 1pm. Easy walking. Cost £5.

Sunday, September 17

Marsden Heritage trail with the National Trust. An easy two-mile walk around the village, starting from the railway station at 1.30pm.

Saturday, September 23

(Image: Oldham Advertiser)

Hail Caesar with the National Trust at Marsden. Walk the Roman road land follow ancient tracks to Castleshaw Roman fort. Starting at 10am this is a medium grade walk lasting six hours. Dogs are welcome if kept on a lead. Meet at Marsden Railway Station.

Sunday, September 24

Big Walkies with the RSPCA. This event at Shibden Park in Halifax, starts at 11am and offers a two-mile sponsored course to raise funds for the charity. It’s £5 to enter and a place should be booked.