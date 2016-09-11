Need new baby clothes? Mum2Mum market in Brighouse today!

A Brighouse mum is bringing a Dragons Den backed business to our area.

Katie Greenway, saw the Mum2mum Market secure a £35,000 investment from dragon Deborah Meaden whilst she was still on maternity leave.

And now she has become a franchisee for the Mum2Mum market which provides an opportunity for parents to make money selling on their outgrown baby clothes and equipment to other families.

Katie, who lives with at Norwood Green with her partner James and their son Jacob, said: “I am so excited to be giving local parents the opportunity to buy great quality second hand goods or make some cash from their outgrown children’s stuff.

“It’s so exciting to be able to run a business that will benefit people, whilst keeping the hours that I work on it to those that I choose, allowing me to put my family first.”

All goods for sale must be in excellent condition and sellers get to keep 100% of their proceeds on the day. Novice sellers are coached prior to the event with seller tips and pricing guides to maximise their sales on the day.

Mum2mum franchisee Kate Greenway with partner James and son Jacob

Mum2Mum market was started in 2011 by busy mum of three Cath Harrop. Having bought and sold on ebay and at car boot sales Cath realised there was a need for an event which brought together local parents so they can sell to each other face to face.

Cath said: “I found ebay frustrating as a buyer and expensive as a seller and buying a pushchair that turned up filthy and broken was the final straw. I was convinced there must be a better way and Mum2Mum market was born.

Since then the business has grown considerably and Cath has a network of local mums running their own Mum2Mum markers across the uk.

With at least 20 mums selling at every Mum2Mum market there is a huge choice of baby and children’s items for sale and everything offered for sale must be in excellent condition. Goods for sale range from large items such as designer prams, large toys and cots to toys, books, baby equipment and clothes from newborn to age six.

Mum2mum market in Brighouse at Lightcliffe Academy sports centre on Sun 11th September at 1.15pm - 3.15pm, the venue has ample free parking and excellent pushchair access.

Admission is £2 on the door, kids free and free admission for the last half hour of the sale. Full information at www.mum2mummarket.co.uk