One of the UK’s most popular Christmas grottos is just a short drive away.

The grotto at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum has been named one of the best by parenting site NetMums.com.

The online forum listed the Halifax museum’s grotto alongside those at Warwick Castle, Hamley’s in London and LaplandUK in Berkshire as the ‘most wonderful and downright best.’

Ben Healey, Eureka! team leader and ‘Head Elf’, said: “We’re so excited to be included on the NetMums list.

“Our elves have to undergo lengthy elf training before they get to meet families and work for the big guy in red in the Eureka! grotto, so it’s great to see their hard work recognised. Merry Christmas!”

You can visit Santa and his elves in the Eureka! grotto from Saturday December 3 to Friday December 23.

The grotto is open all day at weekends and from 2.30pm-3.30pm on weekdays, excluding Mondays when the museum is closed.

A visit to the grotto costs £3 plus standard admission.

Admission includes entry to Snow Day, an interactive show at the museum running weekends from December 3, then daily from December 17-January 2.

Visitors can follow a boy called Billie’s journey as he explores his first ever snow day and meets a new friend who helps him discover just how much fun snow can be.