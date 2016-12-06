Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Christmas market comes to Huddersfield’s Packhorse Centre this week.

The market, which takes place on Friday (Dec 9) and Saturday (Dec 10), will include festive gifts, make-up, locally-produced chutney, ales, crepes, food from the centre’s Street Food Corner and alcohol-free mulled wine.

A number of tenants will take part in the two-day event, which will also include the screening of Christmas movies.

Santa Claus will visit the Packhorse Centre on December 22.

The Packhorse Kitchen will also have a “giving tree” covered with tags for customers to pick up and buy a present for a child as described on the tag. People are encouraged to buy a present worth £5 to £10, wrap it and bring it back with the tag to be collected by the Kids Out charity to give to a disadvantaged child.