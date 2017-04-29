Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spring may have sprung – but theatreland has already confirmed its pantos and Christmas shows for the year.

Here’s a round-up of the pantomimes and Christmas shows already confirmed in West Yorkshire.

Lawrence Batley Theatre (LBT), Huddersfield: Jack and The Beanstalk; December 8 - January 6.

When young Jack returns from the market with a few beans, he never expects them to grow into a huge beanstalk. What he finds at the top is an adventure more giant than he could possibly imagine.

Tickets: £18 - £12 / Child under 16 £2 off / Kirklees Passport holders £3 off. Visit www.thelbt.org/Jack-and-the-Beanstalk for details.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax: Aladdin: December 16 - January 7.

With the law decreeing that the princess can only marry a prince, and the evil Abanazar up to no good, it looks as though Aladdin’s dream may never come true. And he’s not the only one! Aladdin’s mum Widow Twankey, has got the mixed-up Chinese laundry blues; her other son Wishee Washee is being particularly unhelpful; and they’re also very poor...If only Aladdin could make his fortune and then all their dreams could come true.

Prices vary from £15 to 22.95 depending on the date and time of show. Visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/victoria for details including assisted performance dates.

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford: Cinderella: December 16 - January 28.

Starring Yorkshire pantomime Billy Pearce and current Celebrity Big Brother winner Coleen Nolan, join Cinders as she transforms from rags to riches, outwits her very Ugly Sisters, and, with the help of her best friend Buttons and one very magical Fairy Godmother, wins the heart of the dashing Prince Charming.

Prices vary from £13 to £40 - visit www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/cinderella for details.

Leeds Grand Theatre: Shrek The Musical: December 18 - January 3.

Join Shrek, our unlikely hero, and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful, if slightly temperamental, Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairytale misfits, and a biscuit with attitude, and you’ve got an irresistible mix of adventure, laughter and romance, guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages!

Tickets are £24 to £48 - visit www.leedsgrandtheatre.com for details.

Theatre Royal Wakefield: Aladdin: November, 23 - January 7.

When our plucky hero Aladdin finds a mysterious lamp, he meets a genie and is transported into a world where wishes come true.

He teams up with a courageous princess and together they take on the wicked old sorcerer and discover an abundance of riches beyond their wildest dreams!

Ticket are £14 - £23.50 from www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Oldham Coliseum: Dick Whittington, November 11 - January 13.

Poor young lad Dick Whittington lives in the country but wants a life of adventure. He journeys to seek his fame and fortune in London with just his rat-catching cat as his only friend. Are the city’s streets paved with gold? Will his path to the happily-ever-after be an easy one?

Tickets start at £15.50 (children) and £17.50 (adult) at www.coliseum.org.uk/plays/dick-whittington

Manchester Opera House: Dick Whittington, December 9 - January 7.

Join our hero Dick Whittington (and his faithful feline pal) as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness to become Lord Mayor of London.

Visit www.atgtickets.com/shows/dick-whittington/opera-house-manchester for times and tickets.

The Lowry Theatre, Manchester: Elf the Musical, November 24 - January 18.

Based on the beloved 2003 hit film starring Will Ferrell, ELF is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole.

Visit www.thelowry.com/events/elf-the-musical for ticket details.