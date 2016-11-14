The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s a cool way to raise charity cash.

Couple Stephen and Michelle Grierson have organised a silent auction with the prize being a VIP experience for 12 people to see the Disney On Ice production of Frozen at 2.30pm on Sunday, December 18, at the Sheffield Arena. The prize, which sells for more than £700, includes an exclusive glass fronted hospitality suite with private parking, VIP entrance with facilities and a cash bar.

All the money raised will go towards Linthwaite-based Ruddi’s Retreat, which is aiming to raise £100,000 to provide a lodge which can cater for disabled children and their families.

Stephen and Michelle, who run dock loading bay systems firm Portcullis Site Services at Shelley, are asking people to email their bids to steve@dockproducts.co.uk or michelle@dockproducts.co.uk before midnight on Sunday, December 11.