It barely snowed in 2017 but for 2018 we're a little more hopeful.
Huddersfield and its surrounding areas are blessed with decent sized hills to sledge - or even ski or snowboard given the right weather.
The Pennines are sufficiently elevated to get a reasonable covering of snow when lower lying areas barely get a dusting.
We will admit we have cheated here slightly; if it doesn't snow there are two indoor places nearby where you're guaranteed the white stuff.
Outdoor skiing and boarding
Halifax Ski and Snowboard Centre
It's a dry slope which is open all year round although dry skiing is a very different experience to riding in snow. However, it's also open when it snows for the authentic experence. Lessons and equipment hire are available.
Where: Bradford Old Road, Swalesmoor/Ploughcroft, Halifax, HX3 6UG
Phone: 01422 340760
Another World Adventure Centre
Another World offers grass sledging and mountain boarding but when it snows the runs - between 100m and 175m - are open to skiers and boarders. There are jumps, trees and other obstacles plus tow lifts so you don't get tired out hiking up the slopes. Equipment hire is available.
Where: Moss Farm, Ogden, Halifax, HX2 8YB
Phone: 01422 240464
Web: www.anotherworldadventurecentre.co.uk
Go 'off-piste'
Examiner readers have recommended the following spots for sledging. With enough snow you may want to take your skis or board although some may not be suitable for anything more adventurous than sledging.
- Fields behind Colne Valley High School, Linthwaite
- Fields near Bunny Wood, Outlane
- Anywhere downhill from Scapegoat Hill
- Bolster Moor
- Clayton Fields off Edgerton Road
- Wessenden Head Reservoir, Wessenden
- Gynn Lane, Honley
- Fields of Miry Lane, Netherthong
- Wessenden, Marsden
- Pule Hill, Marsden
- Kilner Bank, Huddersfield
- Behind Will's O Nat's, Meltham
- Deep Lane, Crosland MoorLowerhouses
- Riley Lane, Kirkburton
- Lockwood Scar
- Fields above Hall Bower, below Castle Hill
- Quarry Lane, Netherton
And if it doesn't snow...
Snozone at Xscape
You're guaranteed fresh powder at this indoor snow dome even it's 25°C outside. There are lessons from beginners to advanced plus freestyle nights and equipment hire.
Where: Colorado Way, Castleford WF10 4TA
Phone: 0333 0030 520
Web: xscapeyorkshire.co.uk/attractions/snozone
Chill Factore
It's a little further than Xscape but we prefer Chill Factore, near Manchester, as it's bigger and the main slope is longer. The nursery slope is a good place to learn if you're a novice and the main slope is a great place to improve - or shred if you're a seasoned powder junkie.
Where: Trafford Quays Leisure Village, Trafford Way, Stretford, Manchester M41 7JA
Phone: 0161 749 2222
Web: chillfactore.com