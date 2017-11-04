Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It barely snowed in 2017 but for 2018 we're a little more hopeful.

Huddersfield and its surrounding areas are blessed with decent sized hills to sledge - or even ski or snowboard given the right weather.

The Pennines are sufficiently elevated to get a reasonable covering of snow when lower lying areas barely get a dusting.

We will admit we have cheated here slightly; if it doesn't snow there are two indoor places nearby where you're guaranteed the white stuff.

Outdoor skiing and boarding

Halifax Ski and Snowboard Centre

It's a dry slope which is open all year round although dry skiing is a very different experience to riding in snow. However, it's also open when it snows for the authentic experence. Lessons and equipment hire are available.

Where: Bradford Old Road, Swalesmoor/Ploughcroft, Halifax, HX3 6UG

Phone: 01422 340760

Web: www.ridehalifax.co.uk

Another World Adventure Centre

(Image: Another World Adventure Centre)

Another World offers grass sledging and mountain boarding but when it snows the runs - between 100m and 175m - are open to skiers and boarders. There are jumps, trees and other obstacles plus tow lifts so you don't get tired out hiking up the slopes. Equipment hire is available.

Where: Moss Farm, Ogden, Halifax, HX2 8YB

Phone: 01422 240464

Web: www.anotherworldadventurecentre.co.uk

Go 'off-piste'

Examiner readers have recommended the following spots for sledging. With enough snow you may want to take your skis or board although some may not be suitable for anything more adventurous than sledging.

Fields behind Colne Valley High School, Linthwaite

Fields near Bunny Wood, Outlane

Anywhere downhill from Scapegoat Hill

Bolster Moor

Clayton Fields off Edgerton Road

Wessenden Head Reservoir, Wessenden

Gynn Lane, Honley

Fields of Miry Lane, Netherthong

Wessenden, Marsden

Pule Hill, Marsden

Kilner Bank, Huddersfield

Behind Will's O Nat's, Meltham

Deep Lane, Crosland MoorLowerhouses

Riley Lane, Kirkburton

Lockwood Scar

Fields above Hall Bower, below Castle Hill

Quarry Lane, Netherton

And if it doesn't snow...

Snozone at Xscape

(Image: Xscape)

You're guaranteed fresh powder at this indoor snow dome even it's 25°C outside. There are lessons from beginners to advanced plus freestyle nights and equipment hire.

Where: Colorado Way, Castleford WF10 4TA

Phone: 0333 0030 520

Web: xscapeyorkshire.co.uk/attractions/snozone

Chill Factore

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

It's a little further than Xscape but we prefer Chill Factore, near Manchester, as it's bigger and the main slope is longer. The nursery slope is a good place to learn if you're a novice and the main slope is a great place to improve - or shred if you're a seasoned powder junkie.

Where: Trafford Quays Leisure Village, Trafford Way, Stretford, Manchester M41 7JA

Phone: 0161 749 2222

Web: chillfactore.com