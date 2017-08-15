Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tuesday, August 22.

Pop Up Theatre at The Watershed, Huddersfield.

Socktopus is the first of three special pop-up children’s theatre performances at The Watershed in Slaithwaite. Performed by community organisation Satellite Arts, the show has a running time of 45 minutes, and can be seen at 11am and 4pm. Tickets are £3 for adults and £2 for children. Either pay on the door or guarantee a seat by booking on 01484 654525. The next show will be in October.

Tuesday, August 22, until Saturday, August 26.

The Wedding Singer at Leeds Grand Theatre.

Big hair and even bigger shoulder pads signal it’s the 1980s – the time when rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer. But after his fiancee jilts him at the altar he decides to wreak havoc on other people’s weddings. Tickets are from £19.50 to £38 from leedsgrandtheatre.com or 0844 848 2700.

Wednesday, August 23.

Jazz at the Head of Steam, Huddersfield.

Frank Booker on saxophone and Ian Chaulk on trumpet entertain at the jazz venue from 8.30pm. Tickets are £2. There’s another Wednesday jazz gig on August 30 with Derrick Harris, Ian Chaulk and Brian Archer.

Friday, August 25.

Meet the author, Shepley Library.

Romantic novelist Carol Warham, whose debut novel Resolutions in set in the Holme Valley, is to give a talk at 7pm. Book a free ticket on ticketsource.co.uk

Sunday, August 27.

Oakwell Artisan Emporium, Oakwell Barn.

The country park is hosting an artisan market, with food, knitwear, ceramics, woodwork, jewellery, art and vintage items for sale. Open from 11am until 4pm, admission is free.

Sunday and Monday, August 27 and 28.

Pan in the Park, Bagshaw Museum, Batley.

The Bank Holiday weekend sees three outdoor performances of a new version of Peter Pan by the Wrongsemble Theatre Company and Creative Scene (a North Kirklees arts project). Shows start at 11am, 1.30pm and 4pm each day and last for one hour. Audience members will be given a headset to wer. Tickets are £5 (£16 for family of four) from creativescene.org.uk