Even if you’re not a Golcar Lily (someone born in the Colne Valley village) you can still enjoy Golcar Lily Day on Saturday, May 13.

The 11th annual celebration of Golcar and its people has an all-day programme of live music and entertainment, barbecue tents for hungry visitors and plenty to do for children and families.

This year the day is following a theme, ‘Golcar Framed’, and will feature a photographic competition. As one of the organisers, Vicky Halliday, explained: “The idea was to capture Golcar’s people and landscapes in photographs. We’ve been running open workshops combined with ginnel walks of Golcar. The resulting photographs are being shown in an exhibition at the Junction One Pub where visitors will be able to vote for their favourite picture.”

Pictures and photographs of Golcar by local schoolchildren will also be on display around the village. And to complete the theme, festival-goers can capture an image of themselves in a fun photo-booth.

What’s On?

The day begins at 9.45am in Jubilee Square with a concert by Golcar Band and continues with music from Huddersfield Wind Band and Slaithwaite Band. There’s Maypole dancing in the village centre from 10.45am and a procession from the Rose and Crown to Jubilee Square at 11.30am.

In the afternoon watch out for Halifax Concert Band, the Manhattan Sound Big Band, Lazenby Dance Academy and Stockport Morris Dancers. Bringing an exotic touch to the proceedings will be the Hathor belly dancers from Huddersfield.

Following the success of last year’s Tractor Pull, the strength of the village will be tested once again at 1pm on Town End – followed by the Golcar Games.

What else is happening?

Local churches, including the Baptist, Providence Methodist and St John’s, are all hosting their own events; the Colne Valley Museum has children’s activities and will be hosting the baking of the Golcar Lily Loaf, artisan bread baked to a traditional recipe; Golcar Scout and Community Centre is serving outdoor food and providing a beer tent; and the Junior, Infant and Nursery School is also an activity venue. Barbecues are planned from 11am in Manor Road and Town End. Vegetarian and gluten-free food is being provided at St John’s Church, Church Street.

There will be craft and food stalls - even a dog micro-chipping service.

Road closures and traffic information

Town End, Golcar, will be closed to all traffic from 8am until 6pm but a park and ride service is being offered from the Pennine Manor, Scapegoat Hill, between 9.30am and 4.30pm. Organisers warn that attempting to park in Golcar itself will be difficult.

What will the weather be like?

The long-range forecast for the day is sun and clouds with temperatures reaching a fairly cool 11 deg C.