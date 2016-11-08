Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s an event that draws crowds of thousands getting into the Christmas spirit.

And the popular Lindley and Shelley Reindeer Parades are back again for 2016.

The clip-clop of hooves and Father Christmas’s arrival on a sleigh on Saturday, November 12 is the first of many Christmas events in the area.

In previous years the parade has seen thousands line the streets to greet Santa in his reindeer-drawn sleigh.

Here’s a guide of what to expect

What is it?

The Lindley and Shelley reindeer parades travel to the Pennine and Birchencliffe garden centres, now owned by Wyevale, to officially open their magical Christmas grottos.

When is the parade?

In Shelley, the parade begins at Shelley Village Hall at 10am on Saturday, November 12 and travels along Huddersfield Road to the Wyevale Garden Centre arriving at around 10.30am.

In Lindley, the parade sets off from the Children’s Bookshop in Lidget Street at 2pm and arrives at the Wyevale Garden Centre at Birchencliffe at around 2.30pm.

TAKE a look at Lindley's 2013 Reindeer Parade below

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Streets in both towns get busy as families look to get into the festive spirit.

When should we arrive?

Early! Both centres have warned that the car park usually fills up to an hour before the parade, and crowds form along the parade route.

Parents are also warned that the queue for the grotto will be very busy after the parade.

What happens after the parade?

After each parade, Santa will go to his grotto to meet the children – at around 10.15am in Shelley, and around 2.30pm in Lindley. The grottos will both be open until 4pm.

The reindeer will be placed in a pen at the garden centres so people can visit them and see them up close.

What does it cost?

It’s free to attend the parade but to visit Santa’s grotto there is a £5 charge, with proceeds going to Kirkwood Hospice.

The Pennine (Shelley) grotto is then open until 4pm on the day and 11am-4pm subsequent weekends.

The Lindley grotto is then open until 4pm on the day and following weekends from 11-4pm.