Red House Museum will close with a bang.

For the Gomersal museum is hosting a firework display at its last event as a Kirklees Council run facility on Sunday, December 11.

During the afternoon the museum on Oxford Road will be celebrating a traditional Christmas with music, food and activities. Admission charges have been waived for this event which will run from 12noon to 4pm.

The house will be decorated as it would have been in the 1830s when it was a cloth merchant’s home. Staff in period costume will greet visitors with complimentary mulled wine and there will also be Christmas delicacies to taste.

The Nonsuch Dulcimers, the Oakenshaw Community Choir and the Yorkshire Traction Honley Brass Band will add a festive atmosphere with seasonal music, and children can enjoy Christmas craft activities.

The Friends of Red House will be serving refreshments in the Cartshed.

Throughout the afternoon there will be a free shuttle bus service between Red House and neighbouring Oakwell Hall Country Park, Birstall, where visitors can enjoy the Christmas Craft Fair in the Visitor Centre Barn.

Red House will close to the public on Wednesday, December 21. Until then it is open 11am to 4pm Tuesday to Thursday and 12noon-4pm Saturday and Sunday.

For further information contact Red House, tel: 01274 335056.