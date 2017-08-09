Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A giant “caterpillar” has taken up residence at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP).

A solid oak bench, measuring 9.5 metres in length and designed by Huddersfield architect Mark Lee, has been installed at Dam Head Bridge at the sculpture park near Bretton.

The bench, said to resemble a caterpillar and one of the longest sculptures ever to grace the park, had to be put into position using a Land Rover, a trailer and a crane.

Its waterside setting was chosen by Mark and Claire Lilley, director of programme at YSP.

The internationally renowned sculpture park is already home to several smaller versions of the bench but management was enthusiastic about the idea of a monumental piece developed from the original concept.

Mark said: “It’s great to see the bench in situ. it will provide a vast amount of seating for all visitors. The bench is designed to sit up to 30 school children.”

Mark Lee, architect and head of interiors at Armitage Bridge-based One 17, has developed a range of pieces, including furniture, homeware, picture frames, mirrors, lanterns and candle holders under the Dyehouse brand.

He said: “Dyehouse has developed a strong relationship with Yorkshire Sculpture Park – so much so that another four benches have also been installed in the Underground Gallery.”

Peter Murray, executive director of YSP, said: “The benches are extremely elegant and seem very at home at YSP. They are already enjoyed by our visitors. The idea of adding to this experience through the Underground Gallery and a larger version for outdoors will be much appreciated by everyone.”