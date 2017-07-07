Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers of such retro classics as Ford Fiestas, Escorts and Cosworths will be holding a ‘summer meet’ in Huddersfield on Sunday.

Between 50 and 80 cars which were made before the year 2000 will gather at Shak’s Specialist Cars on Northgate between 9am and noon.

Damon Nixon, of Shak’s Specialist Cars, said they were expecting a wide range of vehicles including Mercedes, Ferrari, Porsche, campervans, and a sprinkling of Ford models including Escorts, Fiestas and Cortinas.

“When they met up in Holmfirth there were some unbelievable cars including eight RS2000s (Ford Escorts) - you would normally be lucky to see one on the road.”

If you do intend to pop down to see the cars then look out for Nick Lawton’s cool-looking bright yellow 1972 Mercedes.

Shak’s Specialist Cars is on Northgate, HD1 6AP.