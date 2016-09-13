Roald Dahl Day 2016 is extra special — it celebrates 100 years since the author's birth.

Roald Dahl was born on September 13, 1916 and went on to become one of the world's most-loved children's authors, with classic tales including The Twits, Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr Fox and more.

Whether you remember them from your own childhood, or read them to your kids now, everyone has a favourite Roald Dahl story. Which of his books is your favourite?

To celebrate Roald Dahl Day, we're asking you to rank his most famous tales — which of his children's books is the best?

Choose your favourite book from the list and see which stories rank where in our poll.