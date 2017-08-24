Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tuesday, August 29

Batley Festival activities, Batley Old People’s Centre: The Royal Voluntary Service is hosting a craft event for older people from 1.30pm until 3.30pm, at which bicycle wheels will be turned into works of art for display at Batley Festival on Saturday, September 9. During the afternoon there will also be an opportunity to find out about other activities for older people in Kirklees. The event is part of a year-long project by the RVS and Prudential UK entitled First Time for Everything, which encourages older people to try something new in their local community. Simply turn up on the day if you’re interested.

Wednesday, August 30, until Saturday, September 9

Our House, Theatre Royal, Wakefield: The Olivier Award-winning musical, with music and lyrics by 80s band Madness, comes to the West Yorkshire stage courtesy of Wakefield Youth Music Theatre. It tells the story of a Camden lad and his coming-of-age and features hits such as Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love and Driving in My Car. Tickets are £18 to £25 from 01924 211311 or theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Thursday, August 31

Season Preview, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: The theatre offers an evening of free entertainment and a sample of what’s to come between now and February 2018. Hear from directors, performers and musicians. To book a place visit thelbt.org.uk or call 01484 430528.

Friday, September 1

Marsh Blues Club, Ukrainian Club, Edgerton: The blues club welcomes former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley, with support from Darren Poyzer, at an acoustic event. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Huddersfield’s Welcome Centre. Tickets are £8 from Keith Dawson Music, Marsh, or on the door. The gig starts at 8pm.

Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilbury Tribute Show, Penistone Paramout: Celebrating the music of the 80s recording supergroup, which featured Roy Orbison, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan, this tribute show offers something the originals never did – the chance to see them together in a live concert. Tickets are £18 to £20 from penistoneparamount.co.uk

Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3

Rushbearing Festival, Sowerby Bridge: This event, celebrated in Sowerby Bridge for the past 40 years, is based on the ancient annual practice of clearing out the old rushes used on church floors and replacing them with new. There’s a whole weekend of festivities planned, including live music, craft market and events at churches and pubs in the Calder Valley. This year will also see live performances of Laughing at Water, part of the Landlines & Watermarks project to celebrate the resilience of flood-hit Calderdale communities. Look out for an animated giant goose, Morris dancing and jets of water. For a full itinerary visit rushbearing.com

Wednesday, September 6

Michael Palin in conversation, screened live to Huddersfield Library: The Python and inveterate traveller is in conversation at 7.30pm with Joan Bakewell at the British Library, where his personal archive is kept. The programme covers his creative life from 1965 until 1987. Free tickets can be booked from ticketsource.co.uk/kirkleeslibraries

Friday, September 8

Roger Davies and his Band, Square Chapel Arts Centre: The now-famous Brighouse musician brings his signature songs and recently-penned material to the new Copper Auditorium at the re-vamped arts centre. Tickets are £11 to £13 from squarechapel.co.uk

Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9

Smashed, Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax: The arts centre’s new season begins with a show of circus and theatrical skills by Gandini Juggling, an award-winning company at the forefront of contemporary circus. For those keen to learn, there’s a juggling workshop on Saturday afternoon at 2pm.

Tickets are £10 to £12 from squarechapel.co.uk

Partition, West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds: In a collaboration between BBC Radio Leeds and the Playhouse, this radio play (to be created live in front of a theatre audience) tells the story of how the partition of India 70 years ago continues to tear families and communities apart. By journalist Nick Ahad, it explores the devastating legacy of a religious division that cost around 1m lives. Tickets are free but need to be booked on wyp.org.uk or by calling 0113 2137700.