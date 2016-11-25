Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friday marks a month until Christmas - but children have already decided what they want to see under the tree.

Santa’s helpers Royal Mail have been granted special access to his workshop and revealed the top ten gifts on this year’s Christmas lists. The most popular will surprise you.

Despite living in a digital age, traditional toys remain the most popular item being made in Santa’s workshop this year.

Lego holds the lead at the top of the list, while scooters are second and trailing not far behind in third place are bikes.

Mobile phones are also high on the list, while the game Paw Patrol and a nerf gun follow. New entries included a Star Wars lightsabre, the Pie Face Showdown game and a Barbie 3 Storey Townhouse.

Number ten on youngsters’ most wanted was a Furby Connect, which has made a comeback since it was 2012’s number one toy.

The Royal Mail also disclosed the most popular question youngsters asked the big man, with children in the UK were most likely to ask Santa how many mince pies he eats on his stops on Christmas Eve.

Royal Mail’s Chief Elf in charge of Santa’s mailbag, Alex McConnell said: “All the elves at Royal Mail enjoy reading the heart-warming letters from the children all over the UK because of the festive cheer these letters bring.”