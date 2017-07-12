Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scarecrow festival is being revived in a Holme Valley village.

The Scholes Scarecrow Festival is back after many years and will take place this Sunday, July 16, from 10.30am-3.30pm with a scarecrow trail around the village.

And proceeds from the fun event will be a live-saver, literally.

Kate Dover, one of the organisers, said: “There used to be a Scarecrow Festival years ago but it stopped.

“Debra Whiteley, landlady of the Boot and Shoe pub, wanted to resurrect it so a group of us have got together.

“The purpose is to raise money for another defibrillator in the village, there is already one at the Boot and Shoe which has been well used, so we’d like another in the village.”

The scarecrow festival will have a Disney theme and the community has rallied round the idea, with entries from the Methodist Chapel, the Mother and Tot group, the Pavilion Playgroup, New Mill Scouts, Scholes Brownies and Southgate School.

To join in the fun collect a trail map from the Boot and Shoe from 10.30am. The Methodist Chapel will also be open after the Sunday service for refreshments and there will be a raffle on the day too.

There will be prizes for best scarecrow and much more fun on the day.

For more details search ‘Scholes Scarecrow Festival’ on Facebook.