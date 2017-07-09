Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're out for a walk along a canal towpath this month and see a flower-filled boat that brightens up your day then nominate it for a Boats in Bloom award.

The Canal & River Trust is running its first-ever competition for waterway dwellers and offers prizes for the ‘most edible boat’, most flower-filled boat’, and ‘most inventive use of space’.

Boats in Bloom aims to encourage boat owners to help the environment by planting pot herbs, vegetables and flowers, which will attract pollinating insects as well as beautifying canalsides.

To find out how to nominate a boat visit canalrivertrust.or.uk/boatsinbloom