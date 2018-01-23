Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The zany world of Dr Seuss comes to Elland this week with a production of Seussical – The Musical by Southgate Drama and Social group.

Featuring the tale of Horton Hears A Who, the family show also brings in characters from other popular and well-known Dr Seuss books such as The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant and The Grinch.

Opening on Wednesday, January 24, the musical can be seen until Saturday, January 27, at Southgate Methodist Centre, Elland. Starting times are 7.15pm, with a 2.15pm matinee on Saturday. Tickets are from £6 to £9 from Bramleys Estate Agents in Elland or southgatedrama.co.uk