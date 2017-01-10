Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The success of any pantomime is probably best gauged by the audience reaction ... and folk of all ages certainly seem to lap up the slapstick fun served by up Huddersfield Light Opera Company.

It’s the group’s 26th festive production at the LBT – and we use the term festive wisely as they’ve (also wisely) shunted it back into January.

And, let’s face it, we all need a laugh in January. Christmas is over, those lucky enough to have a break are back at work, the weather’s usually dreadful and the credit card bills are nigh.

Yep, if you’ve ever needed your chuckle muscles titivating (sorry, that’s getting a bit Ken Doddish) then it’s now.

And it’s a familiar line-up with Neil Broadbent as the funnyman playing alongside the Dame, the multi-dressed, multi-spectacled Chris Brearley – funnily enough also a funnyman/funnywoman/funnyperson – while showcasing young dancers from the Strickland Cook Theatre School.

In short, same faces, different year, different panto but very much a case of you know what’s coming.

Oh now, we don’t! Oh yes, you blooming well do.

The show’s selling well so there’s clearly an appetite for it and there’s also a keen bunch of amateurs keen to get up on the stage. The ‘crowd’ crew are mostly all familiar from years gone by although they’ve landed a few more speaking parts this time.

Put them alongside the dancers and the crowd scenes can get rather, well, crowded. Be careful how you flick up those ballet shoes, young lades, you could have someone’s eye out. And that’s before the tap dancers come on – sometimes at the same time.

Neil’s role as Idle Jack is bread and butter to him. He can lift ordinary lines with a grimace here, a knowing look there and a pinch of ad-libbing sprinkled liberally around. Chris totters around in outrageous costumes that would do Lady Ga Ga or Vivienne Westwood proud. I particularly liked the blackbird number with the nest in his mullet, especially as one of the birds made an unrehearsed bid for freedom.

(Photo: Huddersfield Light Opera Company)

The two are never better than when trying to cook on board the ship as it rolls from side to side. It’s fortunate the pair ended the scene unharmed.

Dom Moccia loves nothing better than being the dastardly villain – and revels in the role of King Rat complete with tiny crown atop a Tina Turner style wig.

Dick Whittington is played as the principal boy by Zoe Clarkson with Alyce Liburd as his love interest Alice – both completely comfortable in their roles and they sure enjoy bashing out a duet together.

You get value for money – the first half is a whopping 90 minutes with the second just a tad over an hour and the cast come out to mingle in the foyer at the end so you can get photos with your favourite villain/dame/funnyman (delete as appropriate).

(Photo: Huddersfield Light Opera Company)

There’s masses of costume changes and the scenery is excellent.

Oh, and the Examiner got a mention, being cruelly accused of printing last week’s news.

Well, if that’s the case I’ll put this review in next week when it’s all over.

Shall I, boys and girls? Shall I?

OK, better not.

Dick Whittington runs all week at the LBT with the next performance on Wednesday and finishes on Saturday with matinee and teatime performances.