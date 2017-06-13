The video will start in 8 Cancel

Work is under way on a new exhibition space at a popular West Yorkshire museum.

The Spark Gallery is being installed at children’s museum Eureka! which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Contractor Graham Construction, with offices in Leeds, has donated £10,000 of materials and labour for the space which will house a series of temporary exhibitions, starting with the European premiere of digiPlaySpace, an award-winning travelling exhibition from Canada.

Graham Construction is stripping out the museum’s Global Garden gallery to construct walls and spaces for the state-of- the-art Spark Gallery. It will also install areas for projectors, audio and visual controls as well as a brand-new “maker area” where children can get creative.

Leeds firms Farrarcrest Joinery and Trevor Shaw Decorators Ltd are also contributing labour and resources free of charge. Both companies worked with Graham on the revamp of the nearby Piece Hall. during its Piece

Woodwork students from Calderdale College have also joined the team, giving them the chance to work on a live project.

Visitors can still access the rest of the museum during construction on the Spark Gallery, which is expected to be completed later this month.