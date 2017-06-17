Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travel back in time at Meltham Memories Wartime Weekend on July 1 and 2.

From displays of vintage vehicles and big band music to RAF fly pasts, the Pennine town is gearing up for it’s 9th trip down memory lane.

Thousands are expected at the popular event, which commemorates the sights and sounds of wartime Britain and was the brainchild of publican Pam Cox, now one of the organisers.

While the event started small, it has grown into a full two-day celebration of all things 1940s. It’s estimated that around 8,000 people will converge on Meltham, many of them dressed in period clothes.

“We’ve got trade stands, community stands, charity stalls and entertainers; and this year everything is contained within the village,” said Pam, who is landlady at the Waggon and Horses and transforms her pub into ‘Allied Command’ for the weekend. Meltham Fire Station is hosting displays of vintage vehicles and the Carlile Institute, which will have two marquees in the car park, is being transformed into an antiques fair.

Among the highlights of the weekend are two fly pasts, at 1.30pm on Saturday and 2.30pm on Sunday (approximate times, weather permitting), of a wartime Dakota military transport aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. For hungry visitors, a hog roast is planned in the grounds of St Bartholomew’s and the Carlile Institute is also providing refreshments.

The festivities begin on Friday evening at the Waggon and Horses with a concert by vintage singer Marina Mae – there’s also a real ale festival at St Bartholomew’s Church Hall, which continues on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday there’s a grand parade through the town centre from 12.30pm, led by the Meltham and Meltham Mills Band and Oldham Pipe Band – look out for a rolling closure of Huddersfield Road and Holmfirth Road until around 1pm. Drivers are advised to avoid the town centre over the lunchtime period.

In the evening St Bartholomew’s Church Hall is hosting a 1940s Victory Ball, with music by the Greater Manchester Police Big Band. Tickets for the dance, which starts at 8pm, are £10 from the Waggon and Horses or The Flower Box in Meltham.

There will be plenty for children to do over the two days. As Pam points out, the entire weekend is a fun, learning environment for young people. She explained: “There’s lots of living history, with promenaders and re-enactors dressed in 1940s clothes, and vehicle displays. Primary schools are doing World War II projects in the summer term. Children can come along and learn what it was like during wartime.”

What times can we visit?

Events on Saturday start at 10am and finish at 5pm. On Sunday, they’re from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

Where can I park?

There is extensive parking at Meltham Mills, on Carlile Street and Clarke Lane. Only the Carlile Street car park in town is closed.

How much does it cost?

Daytime events and entertainment are free, but organisers hope to raise funds by selling programmes for £1.

Where can I get further information?

Visit melthammemories.co.uk

What will the weather be like?

The long-range forecast for Meltham in early July is for cloudy, cool and mostly dry weather.