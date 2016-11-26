Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ten Christmas shows from further afield.

1 Wednesday, November 30, until Saturday, January 21, 2017

Strictly Ballroom The Musical: The one all Strictly fans have been waiting for – the sparkling UK premiere of the stage adaptation of Baz Luhrman’s film. At the Quarry Theatre, West Yorkshire Playhouse. Tickets, £13.50 to £45, from wyp.org.uk. Early December has limited availability.

2 Now until Saturday, January 21, 2017

The Witches: Roald Dahl’s scary story about the child-hating witches at the West Yorkshire Playhouse features a cast of actor-musicians so there’s lots of music and action as a brave young boy and his grandmother plan to get rid of the witches for good. Tickets are £16 to £20 from www.wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700.

3 Saturday, December 10, until Monday, January 2

Peter Pan: The story of the boy who never grew up is popular as a panto this year. The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, version promises traditional slapstick and swashbuckling. Tickets are from £15 and there’s good availability. Book at www.calderdale.gov.uk/victoria , 01422 351158.

4 Wednesday, December 14, until Saturday, December 26

Snow White: The Civic in Barnsley has a Christmas show (not panto) based on the age-old story of good versus evil. Tickets for the Tell Tale Hearts production, which was at the Lawrence Batley theatre last winter and transforms the dwarves into coal miners, are £8 to £12 from www.barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

5 Thursday, December 15 to Saturday, January 7, 2017

Beauty and the Beast: A revival of David Nixon’s ballet, Beauty & The Beast opens at Leeds Grand Theatre performed by Northern Ballet. Tickets, still available in the run-up to Christmas, are £10 to £47 from www.leedsgrandtheatre.com 0844 8482700.

6 Saturday, December 17, until Sunday, January 29

Peter Pan: Neverland comes to life at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, with Billy Pearce as Smee and Darren Day as Captain Hook. Plenty of availability later in the month and January. Tickets are £15.50 to £39 from bradford-theatres.co.uk 01274 432000.

7 Wednesday, December 28

Leeds First Direct Arena is hosting the Best Ever Christmas Show at 1.30pm and 4.30pm. Described as a Christmas extravaganza for pre-schoolers it features a new take on the Jack Frost story, complete with giant polar bear, ice queen and Santa. Big names from CBeebies and children’s television pepper the cast. Tickets are from £18 at www.firstdirectarena.com 0844 248 1585.

8 Until Saturday, December 31

Sleeping Beauty: Theatre Royal, Wakefield. The classic fairy tale comes to life in panto format at the Theatre Royal, Wakefield. There are BSL interpreted performances on Thursday, December 8, at 1.30pm and 6pm, and a relaxed performance on Thursday, December 1, at 10am. Prices £13 to £22.50 from www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk , 01924 211311.

9 Now until Dec 31

Rudolf: West Yorkshire Playhouse hosts a gentle tale about Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer’s aspirations to pull Santa’s sleigh that is ideal for young children. Tickets are £11 to £16 from www.wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700.

1 Saturday, January 7, to Saturday, January 14, 2017

Dick Whittington: Not so much further afield, as in the future – Huddersfield Light Opera Company’s annual panto should brighten up the dull, dark days of January. Always popular with local audiences, the show is written by Paul Bennett and Chris Brearley, both members of the company, and promises traditional panto at its best. Tickets for the LBT show are from £4 to £15 from www.thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.