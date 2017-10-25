Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You can buy a pumpkin from a supermarket but where's the fun in that?

Instead you and your children can have fun picking pumpkins straight from the field in the following places.

And there is other fun to be had in the run up to Halloween, including maize mazes and rides.

Get your pumpkins:

Cannon Hall Farm

Where: Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, S75 4AT

When: Until October 31

What: Almost 10,000 pumpkins to pick and carve plus 'Witches Wood' trick or treat trail.

Cannon Hall Farm has transformed an old pony paddock into a ‘Witches Wood’ as part of its annual Pumpkin Festival event - a spookily good event for children.

The farm has created a series of ‘tricky’ clues for the children to follow and - if they are successful - the witch in the wood gives them a treat.

Farm director Robert Nicholson said: "It's been fantastic so far - everyone has really got into the spirit of the event and there's been some fantastic fancy dress.

"The witches show has proved really popular and it's just great to see the kids wheeling the wheelbarrows around the field to choose their pumpkins.

"The kids are always excited to see their pumpkin carved - and there’s some brilliant designs that we've seen."

Contact: Cannon Hall Farm website or 01226 790427

Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Where: Beacon Hill Farm, Woolley Edge, Wakefield, WF4 2LQ

When: Monday to Friday (9am-7.30pm), Weekend (9am to 6pm). Ring for opening dates.

What: Pick a pumpkin from the farm's patch plus a Witch Way spooky trail, apple bobbing and face painting.

Contact: website or 01924 83034

Farmer Copleys

Where: Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Purston, WF7 5AF

When: Until October 29 (10am-4pm)

What: Pick a pumpkin from the farm's patch plus maize maze, wagon ride, hay bale mountain, inflatables and pick your own strawberries.

Contact: website or 01977 600200