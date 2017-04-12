Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Easter fair is returning to Greenhead Park in Huddersfield.

Rides and attractions will be in the popular park from Thursday, April 13, to Tuesday April 18.

It will run from noon until 8pm.

The Greenhead Park fair is being run by The Showmen’s Guild.

Entry is free with rides – some suitable for toddlers and young children – are priced individually. There will also be stalls, food and refreshments.

There will also be an Easter Fair at Cambridge Road car park.

The waltzer has already arrived on site for the fair, expected to start on Saturday.

Unlimited Riding wristbands are said to cost £5 and once inside people can stay and carry on riding for free for up to three hours on all the large rides and children’s rides.