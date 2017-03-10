Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millions of Disney fans the world over flock to America and Paris every year to visit Mickey Mouse - but soon you may not even need to leave the UK!

For the £3.5bn Paramount theme park, featuring 50 attractions and rides, as well as a 2,000 seat theatre with West End quality shows, is set to be built in Kent.

Themed around Paramount films, sections of the park are planned to include a cartoon circus, Starfleet Command, Action Square, Port Paramount and Entertainment City.

Paramount's back catalogue of smash hit films include Titanic, Forrest Gump and the Michael Bay Transformers films.

London Resort Company Holdings (LRCH), the group behind the theme park, is are confident plans will be approved in November, Essex Live reports.

Where will the theme park be?

The huge theme park will be built in Dartford, Kent. It will be the first of its kind in the UK and is expected to open in 2022.

It's estimated that it could attract up to 40,000 visitors per day and will be inspired by Paramount films as well as productions from the BBC and Aardman Animations.

Will tickets be expensive?

A full price ticket for one day's entry is currently estimated to cost £57.

What will be at the park?

The 872-acre theme park resort will include rides, rollercoasters, a theatre, retail and food outlets, hotels and a nightclub. They will no doubt be attractions based on Paramount's big releases, including the Transformers franchise.

What about parking and transport links?

There'll be space for 14,000 cars and ticket packages that will combine travel and entry costs to promote the use of public transport.

The company is also working with railway operators to make sure there's sufficient capacity and is even considering having a boat from central London or Greenwich which will be part of the attraction.

When is building work expected to start?

If the government approves the plans, building work can start as soon as 2019 with the park scheduled to open in 2022 – two years later than their original estimate.

We hear there have been some hurdles so far - have they been overcome?

The project hit the headlines in February when chief executive David Testa resigned after Chinese investment firm SinoFortone raised doubts over their £100m pledge.

But Humphrey Percy, group CEO of the project's parent company Kuwaiti European Holdings, said Testa's departure was "coincidental" and he has simply resigned to "go off and do other things".

Mike Morrison has been hired as the new Chief Financial Officer and in the past has held senior positions at Morgan Stanley and WestLB AG.

He also has a wealth of experience in property, business management and accounting.

Kevin Doyle is the man responsible for successfully submitting the DCO.

Mr Percy said Doyle has been part of delivering some of the largest entertainment projects across the globe, including EuroDisney and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.