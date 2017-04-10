Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ultimate Lego festival returns to West Yorkshire this month with giant models and intricate layouts to please children and enthusiasts.

The Yorkshire Brick Show comes to the Unity Works, Wakefield, from April 30 to May 1.

Last year’s show featured Star Wars inspired creations together with railways, castles and other complex creations.

This year’s convention promises to wow and thrill with equally impressive creations from Lego master builders.

And there will be a huge selection of rare and unusual Lego and related merch for sale – plus play sets for children.

Show organiser Rich Lawson said: “We are excited about coming back to Unity Works in 2017.

“The venue was well received last year, and is the perfect place to host the Yorkshire Brick Show again in the Lego fan event’s fourth year”.

For tickets (£5-£8) and more information visit: https://yorkshirebrickshow.co.uk.