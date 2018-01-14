Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been one of the biggest stage sensations in recent years ... and it’s galloping into West Yorkshire.

War Horse, based on Michael Morpurgo’s famous novel, is back at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre from February 14 to March 10 following a sell-out run at the theatre in 2014.

It’s the only venue in Yorkshire which will be staging it.

It’s a remarkable story of courage, loyalty and friendship, about a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World

War.

Ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company brings breathing, galloping horses to life on stage and War Horse is the most successful play in the National Theatre’s history.

It has been seen by more than seven million people worldwide and completed its record-breaking eight year London run at the New London Theatre in March 2016. It has won 25 awards including the Tony Award for Best Play on Broadway.

War Horse has been seen in 97 cities in 11 countries, including productions on Broadway, in Toronto and Berlin, with touring productions in the UK and Ireland, North America, the Netherlands, Belgium and China.

Michael Morpurgo said: ‘After a few months rest out at pasture Joey, the war horse and his great team from the National Theatre, are touring the UK again through to 2019 and during the centenary of the end of the First World War, taking their show all over the country to towns and cities, many of

them places War Horse has not been seen before. I am so pleased this is happening; that so many more people will have the chance to enjoy this unique theatrical event.”

Tickets are priced from £27.50 to £54.

Call the Box Office on 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk for more information.