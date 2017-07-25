The video will start in 8 Cancel

Meet the latest creature to come to Cannon Hall Farm at Cawthorne – and this one’s got a little more bite than the alpacas.

Trixie the dinosaur was introduced to her new pig pen pals at the family farm last night (Monday).

Staff at the attraction broadcast the arrival of Trixie the T Rex, who will take part of the farm’s Dino Farm live dinosaur adventure next month.

The farmers took to Facebook Live as they walked towards where the ‘special delivery’ was being made at the top of the farm at Cawthorne.

One of the farmers exclaimed: “Wowzers” as the gates of the delivery truck were opened to unveil the life-like dinosaur.

Dino Farm will take place the weekend of August 10 to 13 and will feature live roaming dinosaurs, a gigantic footprints trail, an archeology excavation zone and much more.

Tickets bought in advance are £9.95, or £14.95 at the gates.