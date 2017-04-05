Watch what Cannon Hall Farm has in store for Easter

Skunk on the loose in Mirfield

The scene of the Edgerton attack as road is close

Could you help police to monitor custody cells?

What it's like to land at Manchester Airport from

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cannon Hall Farm has installed an Easter Bunny grotto – complete with working Easter Egg factory – in a bid to enchant its younger visitors over the school holidays.

And the family-run farm at Cawthorne, near Denby Dale, has commissioned a specialist theatre company and model maker to develop an Easter egg-sperience to wow the youngsters.

As well as preparing to welcome the 600 new baby lambs by the end of April, Cannon Hall Farm has put on a packed agenda of sheep and ferret racing, tractor trailer rides, meerkat talks, milking demos and Shire horse talks.

Visitors will also be able to join in on an Easter themed adventure.

Children will be teaming up to help the bunnies save Easter from the clutches of the dastardly chick Chicko.

Then they can meet the Easter Bunny and claim a free chocolate egg from the specially created egg factory.

Farmer Robert Nicholson, whose family run the farm, said: “We’ve never done anything remotely like this for Easter before, its absolutely brand new to us.

“We tried a new event at Christmas where we built a toy factory and we had such a phenomenal response that it got us thinking we should try something for Easter.

“We just want folks to have fun and I’m sure when they see the Easter egg machine it will raise a smile.”

The Easter Eggstravaganza runs between April 8 and 23.

The event is priced at £9.95 per person and tickets can be booked on the Cannon Hall Farm website .