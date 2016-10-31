The video will start in 8 Cancel

Greenhead Park’s got its very own ghost train – for one night only.

Families can climb aboard on the miniature railway tonight (Monday) for a scary ride along the 540-metre track – and meet up with witches, a giant spider and a spooky train driver and skeleton passenger. There will also be a haunted house, spooky graveyard and pumpkins lining the route.

Members of the Huddersfield Society of Model Engineers are running two engines – Jubilee and Syngenta – to give families who have been out “trick or treating” a Halloween thrill.

David Peace, society treasurer, said hundreds of people turned out when the spectral special ran last year.

The trains will run from 5pm to 7pm. Tickets priced £1.30 per person will be on sale in the booking office and the adjoining cafe will be open for refreshments.

The park usually closes at dusk, but the Friends of Greenhead Park have volunteered to keep the gates open until the last train pulls to a halt.