Organisers of a popular Christmas market are hoping the weather doesn’t halt their plans for this weekend.

Last year’s Brighouse’s Victorian Christmas Market had to be called off on day two when near-freezing, horizontal rain and gales caused problems for the outdoor festival.

But they’re back with a Yorkshire Christmas Market.

Here’s a round up of what you can expect to see.

When and where:

Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27 throughout Brighouse town centre.

What:

More than 100 stalls are promised over the two-day festival with the Christmas lights switch on.

What’s On:

Local food and craft stalls, a Victorian carriage pulled by two shire horses, entertainment and carols by school choirs, mulled wine and hot food, a Santa’s Grotto and fairground rides, plus re-enactors in Victorian costume.

Plus a lantern parade on Saturday led by Father Christmas. On Saturday from 4pm the town’s Christmas Light Switch On takes place with a visit of some camels, and on Sunday there is a carol service.

How to get there:

The Brighouse markets attract tens of thousands of visitors. The Bethel Street car park, in the town centre, will be closed. By drivers can park at Daisy Street, Owler Ings, Bank Street and Parsonage Lane car parks.