The UK has named Elf as its favourite Christmas movie while more traditional films didn’t even make it into the top five.

Analysis from curtains.com investigated which films are our festive favourites by looking at Google search data.

Surprisingly, traditional Christmas movies including A Miracle on 34th Street and It’s a Wonderful Life didn’t make the top five.

Elf alone was searched for twice as often as these two traditional titles.

Joining the Will Ferrell favourite at the top of the list were Home Alone and Love Actually, while controversially, Die Hard makes it to

number four.

Whether or not the action film can really be classed as a Christmas movie is a topic of hot debate, but clearly plenty of people have been

watching it this festive season.

Tim Burton’s dark Christmas classics Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas also made it into the top 10.

Meanwhile, hitting the bottom of the charts was Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, followed by A Christmas Story, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Babes in Toyland and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The list in full

1. Elf

2. Home Alone

3. Love Actually

4. Die Hard

5. Gremlins

6. It’s A Wonderful Life

7. Edward Scissorhands

8. Miracle on 34th Street

9. The Nightmare Before Christmas

10. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

11. A Christmas Story

12. The Muppet Christmas Carol

13. Babes in Toyland

14. A Charlie Brown Christmas

15. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas