There are plenty of Halloween events to get your children dressed up as little pumpkins and ghouls for.

Here’s a guide of local Halloween events suitable for children and families.

If you know of other events send the details to joanne.douglas@examiner.co.uk

St George’s Square: Shuddersfield, Sunday 29 October, 2.30pm.

Suitable for over 8s.

Join Rebecca Legg for a terrifying walk through Huddersfield, uncovering ghost stories and dark history from beyond the grave.

The cost is £3, no booking needed.

Packhorse Shopping Centre: Pumpkin Party, Friday October 27, 12-2pm.

There will be free face painting and balloon modelling in the mall and Halloween crafts featuring spider stencils, pumpkin templates and Halloween mask making.

There will be a competition for best fancy dress – so dress to impress!

Piazza Shopping Centre: Halloween at the Piazza, October 28. 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

A free event with spooky story telling, Halloween themed face painting and a sweet treat.

Cannon Hall Farm: Pumpkin Patch, Octover 21 – 31, £9.95 per person (under twos go free).

There are around 10,000 pumpkins available for visitors to pick and carve.

Every child paying full price admission will get a free pumpkin.

Children can also follow the special Trick or Treat Trail around the farm, plus there will be performing witches and the usual farm antics.

Kirklees Light Railway: Ghost trains, Saturday October 28, Sunday 29 and Tuesday 31 at 5.15pm, 6pm, 6.15pm, 7pm and 7.15pm.

Are you brave enough to board KLR Halloween Ghost Trains? The spooktacular trains are not for the faint hearted and KLR advise the trains are not suitable for under 3s.

Booking is essential and fancy dress is encouraged! Book online at www.kirklees.vtivket.co.uk or over the phone at 01484 865727.

Shibden Park: Shibden Spooktacular, October 26, £5 adults (16+), £3 per child (under 16), £15 family (up to 2 adults & 3 children)

The Shibden Spooktacular will offer an evening of family fun, spooky walks and one of the biggest firework displays in Calderdale!

National Coal Mining Museum: Cultural Olympiad @ Pit, culminates in the Lantern Trail and Fireworks Display on the final day, October 21 - 29.

Events all half term include a science show, family crafts, meet the ponies before the Something Nasty in the Coalshed: free spooky storytelling in Parkinson’s Yard.

It ends with a sponsored family friendly mile walk in aid of the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice through a Nature Trail with miners’ lanterns and fairy lights.

There’s a fireworks finale on the final day. Book tickets via www.ncm.org.uk .

Eureka: Halloween fun, Saturday October 21 - Sun November 5.

There will be everything from a Monster Mash-up show to Ghost Walks, make your own monster craft activity & have a go at giant operation. There’ll be some spooky characters roaming the museum too. Details: www.eureka.org.uk .