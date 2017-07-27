Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers of this year’s Cotton Clouds Festival in Saddleworth plan to make a four-figure donation to the families of those killed or injured in the Manchester Arena attack.

The one-day music festival, on Saturday August 12, promises an eclectic line-up, including headliners Nick Heyward, former Haircut 100 singer/songwriter; American hip hop band The Sugar Hill Gang; and Indie pop outfit The Coral.

It’s taking place at Saddleworth Cricket Club near Oldham from noon until 10pm. There’s parking at the nearby Well-i-Hole Farm and visitors travelling by train should use the Huddersfield/Manchester Victoria service and get off at Greenfield Station.

Tickets are £39 for adults, £22 for children aged six to 13, and free for infants and toddlers.

Cotton Clouds is one of the most scenic music festivals in the region with a venue overlooking the Peak District National Park.

For more information visit cottoncloudsfestival.com