There's plenty of events for all the family happening in Huddersfield this week.

Every Tuesday we round up fun things to do with the kids across West Yorkshire, from craft sessions to kids shows, seasonal events and more.

Here's some family friendly fun for this week:

Festive glass workshop at Globe Arts Education

Get crafty and Christmassy this week at Globe Arts Education with a festive glass workshop.

The firm, based in Stanley Mills, Britannia Road, Milnsbridge, runs family-friendly sessions on a monthly basis.

The festive glass workshop will run 2pm-3.30pm on Thursday November 10, and costs £5 per person. Under-threes go free.

For more information, call 01484 650793.

Cleckheaton Christmas Festival

Step back in time to a Victorian festive season at Cleckheaton’s Christmas Festival.

The event, on Saturday November 12, will feature street entertainment, craft and gift stalls, festive activities and traders in period costume, 9am-6.30pm.

Children can visit Father Christmas and the Christmas lights will be switched on by the man in red himself — and a special helper — at 5pm.

There will also be children’s fairground rides. For more information visit visitcleckheaton.co.uk/christmas.

Molly's Marvellous Medicine

A children’s book will be brought to life at the Lawrence Batley Theatre on Saturday November 12.

Molly’s Marvellous Medicine tells the story of Molly, who wants to be just like the grown-ups — so her mum makes her a magic moustache.

With an original score, audience interaction and more, kids will love this imaginative production.

Molly’s Marvellous Medicine is at 11am and 2pm on Saturday — tickets cost £7. The show is recommended for three to seven-year-olds.

A Day out with Thomas at Kirklees Light Railway

Youngsters can enjoy a day out with Thomas the Tank Engine at Kirklees Light Railway this weekend.

The famous engine will be visiting the railway with his friends Toby and Mavis and the Fat Controller.

The first train leave Clayton West at 10am and will be pulled bt Thomas himself.

Tickets cost £13 for adults, £11 for children (aged two-16) and under-twos go free. To book, visit dayoutwiththomas.co.uk/kirklees.

Scholes Christmas Fair

The countdown to Christmas has begun in Scholes as it gears up for a Christmas fair.

Scholes Methodist Church is hosting the festive event on Saturday November 12, 10am-2pm.

Stalls will offer cakes, crafts, handmade cards, woodwork, sweets and more, with light lunches servced from 11.45am.

The church fair, in March Road, Scholes, will also have entertainment from the church singers and from Scholes J &I’s Supersounds group.

Admission costs 50p.

Yorkshire Games Festival at the National Media Museum

Introduce the kids to your favourite video games from yesteryear at the National Media Museum.

This weekend, as part of its Yorkshire Games Festival, the whole family can play video games for free, from retro classics to the latest games in development, 10am-5pm.

On Sunday at 4pm, visitors can also see the results of the museum’s Game Jam, and play the games talented designers created in just 24 hours.

For more information, visit nationalmediamuseum.org.uk/evets/yorkshire-games-festival.

Leeds' Christkindelmarkt

(Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Leeds’ German Christmas Market returns this Friday with a brand new look for 2016.

The Christkindelmarkt will have wooden chalet stalls, a traditional coursel, the Alp Chalet restuaurant and a Kuh Stall serving hot and cold drinks and German sausages in front of a real log fire.

The market will open at noon on Friday and will be open daily from 10.30am-9.30pm (6.30pm Sundays), escept on Sunday when it will open at noon in respect of Remembrance Sunday.

The market is in Millenium Square, Leeds and admission is free.