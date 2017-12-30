Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fewer things are better for the soul than a quiet moment alone in beautiful - or unusual - surroundings.

But if the surroundings are known for their beauty or uniqueness there will probably be other people there, particularly on a weekend when the weather is good.

So you can either carefully pick the time you visit - ideally on weekdays during term-time - or you can try somewhere different.

As the biggest county in England, Yorkshire has plenty of spaces in which to escape others.

And there are some excellent spots for walking and staring in awe.

While they are within a 90-minute drive of Huddersfield some of them are off the beaten track so a bit of a hike is sometimes necessary.

But we promise you will not be disappointed when you get there.

Gordale Scar

(Image: Flickr/David Merrett)

This spectacular limestone formation is well known. But few people reach it from above. According to the Guardian if you approach Gordale Scar from Street Gate, near Malham Tarn, you'll approach from a spectacular new angle and the walk there through wild meadows and beside a beck makes it doubly worth it.

Where: off Malham Rakes, near Malham, Yorkshire Dales

Drive from Huddersfield: 90 minutes

Jervaulx Abbey

(Image: Flickr/James Stringer)

Built in the 12th century this medieval abbey was once one of Yorkshire's great Cistercian abbeys during the middle ages. During the 16th century reformation of the church it was dissolved and a large proportion of the stone was taken for other buildings. These days the ruins are a great place to explore, particularly as they're surrounded by a wild garden.

Where: off the A6108, near East Witton, Yorkshire Dales

Drive from Huddersfield: 90 minutes

Janet's Foss

Just downstream from Gordale Scar is a beautiful waterfall and a pool called Janet's Foss. It's an ideal spot for a picnic and it's an easy walk from the road.

Where: off Gordale Lane, near Malham

Drive from Huddersfield: 90 minutes

Victoria Cave

(Image: Flickr/Uncle Bucko)

This limestone cave at Langcliffe Scar was discovered by accident in 1837, the year of Queen Victoria's coronation. Prehistoric bones, including those of of mammoths, rhinos and hippos were discovered inside. They date back to at least 130,000 years ago when the climate of the area was much warmer.

Where: off Stockdale Lane, near Settle

Drive from Huddersfield: 90 minutes

Brimham Rocks

(Image: Dave Locke/Flickr)

This area contains several unusual rock formations, including the Sphinx, the Watchdog, the Camel, the Turtle and the Dancing Bear. It has been a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) since 1958 and it's also great for outdoor activities, including cycling and climbing.

Where: Off Brimham Rocks Road, near Summerbridge, Nidderdale

Drive from Huddersfield: 90 minutes