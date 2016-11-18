Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Santa is coming to town ... lots of them! It’s almost time for Huddersfield Lions’ popular Santa Dash and Reindeer Run – a one-mile festive fancy dress race through the streets of the town centre.

Last year more than 100 people of all ages took part in the charity fund-raiser dressed as Father Christmas or sporting reindeer antlers and flashing red noses.

This year the Santa Dash is on Sunday, December 4, with the ‘dashers’ lining up for starters orders at 10.30am.

The annual race has been bringing a sea of Santas and mini reindeers to the town centre since 2011, raising a total of more than £40,000 for local charities. Last year alone it netted £8,000.

It’s hoped that the Santa Dash 2016 will raise even more.

Lions secretary Judith Richardson said: “It’s definitely grown as an event. People get all dressed up in their suits and have good fun; there are people pushing buggies with toddlers in their reindeer antlers; it’s such a lovely atmosphere and everyone enjoys themselves.

“It’s for people to raise money for their own charities. Bigger charities have their own events so this is an opportunity for the smaller charities to fundraise without having to do the administration, because we do it for them.”

The Santa Dash route takes participants from the starting point on King Street to Victoria Lane, Ramsden Street, Market Street and Cloth Hall Street before returning to the bottom of King Street.

HERE'S a reminder of the 2014 event

During the race, which lasts for about an hour, the streets are closed to traffic.

Dashers can register to take part in the race through the Lions website, www.huddersfieldlions.org , which has a link to eventbrite

It’s cheaper to register in advance (£4 for children and £7.50 for adults) but it’s possible to turn up on the day and pay an entry fee of £5 for children and £10 for adults. (Family tickets are also available – two adults and two under 11 children for £20).

The price includes a Santa outfit for adults and children over 11 years and Rudolf antlers and a red nose for little ones. The Lions have an administration and registration office in the Slug and Lettuce, King Street, which is open from 9.30am on the day of the race. The race, which is sponsored by RRG Toyota, will take place no matter what the weather.

Judith explained: “We did have one year when it rained and we thought that everybody’s Santa suits looked like they had disintegrated, but the race is in the town centre on the streets so there is no mud to contend with.

“And everyone has such a good time, the weather doesn’t matter.”