Brighouse is getting ready to kick off Christmas.

Brighouse Christmas Market returns on Saturday and Sunday November 25 and 26, with a food and craft market, live music and the switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.

The town centre event, which attracts thousands each year, will have over 70 stalls packed with the best locally produced foods and crafts and Father Christmas turning on the Christmas lights on the Saturday.

It includes real camels, festive music, birds of prey, street entertainers, a funfair, plus refreshment stall run by the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI) with hot chocolate, mulled wine, tea and coffee with proceeds going to continue with future events.

Anne Colley, chairman of the BBI, said: “Our Christmas Market is always one of the highlights of Brighouse’s year and this year promises to be no exception with over 70 stalls of food and crafts, music and festivities across the town centre.

“We are delighted that Father Christmas is also, once again, taking time out of his busy schedule to join us to turn on the Christmas Lights on the Saturday afternoon.

“With everything from real-life camels, school choirs singing carols and street entertainers, there really is something for everyone as Brighouse begins the festive season in its usual style.”

You can see the real camels at the Central Methodist Church (Saturday November 25) with a parade through the town centre at 12pm and 3pm.

On the Saturday, the market is open between 10am and 5pm with the town’s Christmas lights being switched on by Father Christmas in his horse drawn sleigh at around 4pm.

The market re-opens at 10am on Sunday and runs through until 4pm.