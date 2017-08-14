Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fun fair is returning to Huddersfield.

The Mega Value Park runs from Wednesday to Sunday at the Cambridge Road car park.

Organisers promise a variety of white knuckle and family rides on offer from the Dumbo ride for children to the Runaway Train and the Sky Dancer for thrill seekers.

Family favourites such as the Waltzer’s, the Sizzler, Drop Zone, Rage Cage, the Dodgems and the Fun House also return.

Admission is £5 for three hours, with three sessions daily from 1-4pm, 3-6pm and 6-9pm except on Sunday’s when there is no session from 6-9pm.

Alan Cowie, one of the organisers of the event, said: “Guests are guaranteed a safe day out locally.

“To sample some of our rides would mean travelling to an amusement or theme park many miles away with great fuel costs.

“We are promising to bring the entertainment into the heart of Huddersfield with a fantastic array of rides and equipment.”

The fun park is based in a controlled enclosure.

There will be food stalls, seating areas, a giant sand pit and every day during the afternoon sessions you can meet some well known characters for a special meet and greet, which is included in the admission price.