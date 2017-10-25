The video will start in 8 Cancel

It may not be the most important festival in the calendar but Halloween is certainly one of the easiest to enjoy.

Whether it's holding horror themed parties, trick or treating, carving pumpkins or just stuffing your face, there's plenty of fun on October 31 and the days running up to it.

And in Huddersfield and West Yorkshire there is plenty going on to entertain children and adults alike.

There are several Halloween events for families with children and plenty of Halloween things aims at adults , including the Shuddersfield tour of the town's darker side.

And if you want a real scare there's the Yorkshire Scaregrounds which are recommended for people who need more than fake cobwebs and rubbish Dracula costumes to get their hearts racing.

There are places to pick pumpkins straight out of their patches and find your way out of maize mazes .



But if you're going trick or treating beware: Huddersfield folk are supposed to be among the least generous when it comes to giving out sweets .