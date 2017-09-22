Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oakwell Hall Country Park in Birstall is hosting a dog show this weekend.

The Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue Fun Dog Show will be at the park off Nova Lane on Sunday.

In addition to a range of fun competition classes, the show will have fly ball demonstrations and doggie games, children’s entertainment and side stalls. There will also be free microchipping by the Dogs Trust and the chance to ‘Ask the Vet’ courtesy of Vets4Pets, Birstall.

The event, being held near the Visitor Centre, starts at 11am. Entries for classes will be taken on the day with judging beginning at 12noon. Classes include doggie fancy dress, waggiest tail, cutest puppy and a musical ‘down’. There will also be competitions for the best in rescue dogs, pedigrees, crossbreeds and ‘bullies’.

And youngsters 14 years and under will get the chance to put their pets through their paces in a Junior Handler class, demonstrating sit, down and walk to heel.

The show will end with a special free entry class for dogs that have not won any rosettes with the winner being the dog the judge would most like to take home.

For further information, telephone 07815 592944 or 07738 231734.