Father's Day is often seen as the lesser relation of Mother’s Day which isn’t fair.

Remember all the lifts he’s given you in his car. Think of all the advice he’s given you. Don’t forget how many spiders he’s removed from your bedroom.

Just because Father’s Day hasn’t got the history – and the religious background – of Mother’s Day doesn’t mean it should be overlooked.

So how should you reward the old man for his making you the person you are today?

We’ve got a guide of gifts, restaurants, days out and other dad-related gubbins.

When is Father’s Day?

Father’s Day is held on the third Sunday of June so this year Father’s Day lands on Sunday 18 June

Why is it considered less important the Mother’s Day?

History, probably.

Mother’s Day has evolved from the ancient Christian festival of Mothering Sunday.

Father’s Day is believed to have been invented in the USA 100 years ago as an arbitrary counterpart to Mother’s Day.

Top Father’s Day gifts for £30 or less

Here are lots of great gifts ; from a swish personalised holdall to a craft beer tasting set there’s sure to be something to do dad proud and your pockets won’t be empty afterwards.

And we promise – no slippers !

Restaurants with Father’s Day deals

Dads like meat, right?

In which case there are places with meaty menus .

And there and some decent fish and vegetarian options if dad’s not carnivorous.

Try our guide to the best restaurants for Father's Day around Huddersfield .

Things to do

Father’s Day is best enjoyed with the family so here are some great Father's Day family activities .

And if you’re feeling a bit more adventurous – and don’t mind travelling – you could try these .