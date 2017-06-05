The video will start in 8 Cancel

What better way to show Dad your love on Fathers Day than to buy him The Almighty – a £40 monster of a burger?

This meaty behemoth is available from Red’s True Barbecue, in Leeds and Headingley, on Fathers Day only (June 18).

You’ll need to order one in advance – and there are only a handful available.

But unless your dad is vegetarian this last word in burgers will give papa a Fathers Day to remember – and maybe a tummy ache.

The restaurant hasn’t calculated the calories in The Almighty but we estimate around 2,500 per meal, taking into account the ingredients.

The star of the show is the 28-day, dry-aged rib eye steak, which has been bathed for 21 days in ten-year-old Bulleit bourbon, giving the meat a punchy and deep flavourful hit.

Three generous slices of steak come sandwiched between a freshly baked squishy ‘BEERger’ brioche bun - made with a bourbon barrel-aged Imperial Russian stout - cured bacon, bourbon jam, Cheddar and Yorkshire Blue cheeses, portobello mushroom, fried onions and Red’s Dirty sauce.

If that’s not enough for dad’s mighty appetite, the burger is served with halloumi fries, a cheeseburger truffle dipper and a can of Legitimate Industries Double Agent Imperial Russian Stout (10.4% abv).

And there’s more... a jar of barrel-aged Old Fashioned BBQ sauce to take home.

Scott Munro, co-founder of Red’s True Barbecue, told the Nottingham Post (http://www.nottinghampost.com/8203-this-nottingham-restaurant-has-the-ultimate-father-s-day-burger-8211-for-39-95/story-30365958-detail/story.html) : “The Almighty is the perfect way to let the old man know that just like him, things really do get better with age!

“Every ingredient is standout, it’s a true experience. Just don’t expect him to drive you home afterwards.”

Book at truebarbecue.com/almighty