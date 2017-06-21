Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Love or loathe it – music festivals mean camping so it’s important to have the right tent.

Choosing a tent once you’ve bought your festival ticket and wellies shouldn’t be an afterthought.

As British weather is unpredictable it’s important to ensure you have a good quality, practical tent so you’re not sweating in the heat or alternatively, cold and wet.

From £17.99 to hundreds of pounds the range of tents, teepees and even yurts can be confusing.

If you’re going as a large group you may want to chip in for a large family-sized tent.

Or if the weather is looking particularly bad there are some tents perfect for keeping the rain and wind out.

And if you’re an outdoors novice, daunted at the prospect of assembling your tent, there are pop-up varieties that work straight out of the bag.

Best for: Bad weather

(Photo: Flickr/Hilary Perkins)

This waterproof four man dome tent will keep you dry when the mud comes swamping in – plus you’ll never have to worry about getting lost again.

What the reviews say: Lightweight but strong in high winds, easy to assemble – but it best fits a couple of heads – not four.

This blue gem describes itself as a ‘compact favourite for festivals’ with an easy ‘pop up’ assemble and a sewn in groundsheet to keep you dry when the downpours hit.

What the reviews say: Quick pitch pop up, will fit in a double camping bed if you really are splashing out.

Best for: Large groups

For large parties, Coleman is offering this ‘deluxe’ family tent that promises to protect up to five people – including during harsh weather.

Its hybrid construction features a spacious domed living area that offers generous head height and a tunnel bedroom for comfort.

What the reviews say: Very high, easy to put up and offers a large living space on the go.

This Urban Escape 6 man tent has everything you could need. It’s got 2 large separate bedrooms alongside a spacious living area, so there’s lot of space for you all to keep dry if there’s a sudden thunderstorm.

It also includes handy features such as colour coded poles to make pitching a breeze, double skin to prevent condensation and cable access points so you can keep your gadgets charged.

What the reviews say: Very easy to setup. Stands up to strong weather conditions.

Best for: Budget value

You can currently get £5 off this ProAction four man dome tent at Argos - or you can get it complete with a Tent Camping Accessory Set for £24.98 all inclusive.

What the reviews say: Easy to set up, well insulated, plus, you have a bit of flooring left over.

This Tamar tent includes an extended porch, plus its dome design creates a roomy interior for two while the fully waterproof and breathable fabric construction maintains a comfortable climate within the tent for a comfortable night’s sleep.

What the reviews say: Very easy to put up and take down. Survived heavy rain and winds thanks to its double skin.

Azuma claims its showerproof for up to 800ml of rainfall - and it has a ‘double skin’ - an added measure to prevent condensation and leakage in extreme weather conditions. There’s also lots of great designs.

What the reviews say: Survived a thunderstorm, easy to erect and dismantle and light to lug around.

Aldi’s pop-up tent is the ultimate budget tent, and at under £18 it seems too good to be true, but we promise you it’s not. All you have to do is unzip the bag, pull out the tent and it’ll pop up. We reckon you’ll be ready to go in under five minutes.

This tent fits 2 people, and has a 1500mm hydrostatic head waterproof rating. Pre-order is already open, and available to buy online and in store from 4 June.

Best for: The party tent

This 360-degree portable home sleeps up to four - and can hold around double - there's space for a table and chairs, plus you can ensure you will get a good night's sleep thanks to the double skin design with additional side and roof ventilation.

What the reviews say: Roomy, withstands rain and easy set up. Good for price.

We're in love with this flag waving bell tent - and with four zipped windows and air vents - it'll perfectly home your party guests.

What the reviews say: Easy to set up, even for kids, and easy to carry too.

Best for: Easy to assemble

This Tresspass pop up tent is perfect for summer festivals, as it can be put up in seconds. When it's time to pack up, it folds up into the included bag for easy transportation.

What the reviews say: Takes seconds to set up, ideal for short weekend trips and not a space consumer.

This Halfords pops up in five minutes, giving you more time to enjoy the festival. With taped seams for added water protection, high visibility orange guide ropes and double doors with mesh, it has all the extra bits that you'll be thankful for later too.

What the reviews say: Good size, good quality, easy to erect.