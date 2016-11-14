The video will start in 8 Cancel

Disney fans have been thrilled today after the official trailer for the Beauty and the Beast remake - starring Harry Potter's Emma Watson as Belle - was released.

The film will be in the cinemas next March - but the trailer gives a glimpse of how it will look.

It's typically magical - but Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens' Beast is more sinister than the one in the 1991 animated movie.

The film also stars Nanny McPhee's Emma Thompson as Mrs Potts and Star Wars' Ewan McGregor as servant turned talking candle Lumiere.

The trailer opens with Belle's father Maurice picking a white rose from the grounds of the Beast's mansion before a dark shadow knocks him to the floor.

Belle goes searching for her father and finds him imprisoned: "You must leave here, this castle is alive," he warns her.

But before she can even begin to think of her escape the Beast lurks in the shadows behind her.

"Do you wish to take your father's place?" he says.

Belle is then taken prisoner by the Beast and goes to live in his castle.

But all is not doom and gloom as she makes friends with the enchanted staff.

"The master is not as terrible as he appears," says Mrs Potts.

But we won't spoil the rest of the trailer for you, to find out what happens next watch the trailer above.

Beauty and the Beast will be released on Friday March 17, 2017.

It is the latest Disney classic to get a live-action remake following the hugely successful Jungle Book.

The Lion King is also going to be remade - and revamps of Mulan, Snow White and The Little Mermaid is also in the works.